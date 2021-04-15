Philippines in talks with 4 groups for own vaccine plant

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Philippines is in talk with 4 groups to establish a local vaccine manufacturing plant, the Department of Trade and Industry said on Thursday.

The ongoing negotiations are in “different stages” and involve COVID-19 vaccine “czar” Carlito Galvez Jr, said Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez. He declined to name the 4 groups involved in the talks.



“Ito naman po ay ating pina-facilitate at tutulungan din natin sila sa mga requirements sa FDA (Food and Drug Administration),” he said in a public briefing.

“Hopefully po within this year or next year, meron ng mga actual investments that will come in, once na ma-settle din ang kanilang mga concerns at mga requirements.”

(We facilitate and help them with FDA requirements. Hopefully within this year or next year, there will actual investments that will come in, once we settle their concerns and requirements.)

Officials earlier said the Philippines was considering opening vaccine plants for the COVID-19 shots of Russia's Gamaleya research institute and the Serum Institute of India.