PACC gets 8,000 complaints on lockdown 'ayuda' distribution

The Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission said on Thursday it has received about 8,000 complaints on the distribution of aid meant to help low-income families cope with the recent 2 weeks of enhanced community quarantine.

This figure is just a thousand short of the 9,000 complaints that the commission received last year, said PACC Chairman Greco Belgica.

"Very alarming po iyan... I hope po talaga iyong mga nakikinig sa atin ngayon will help each other, you know mga barangay are getting involved with this," he said in a public briefing.

(That is very alarming. I hope those listening to us will help each other, the barangays getting involved with this.)

The PACC will meet with the interior department to investigate these complaints and file cases if necessary, Belgica added.

The national government approved a P22.9 billion fund to aid P22.9 million people in Metro Manila and surrounding Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal, which were under ECQ, the toughest of 4 quarantine levels, from March 29 to April 11.

Up to 4 people in a family could get P1,000 from the aid, officials earlier said.