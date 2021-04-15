Mga ‘di kasama sa listahan ng SAP beneficiaries sa Maynila, umaapela

Watch more in iWantTFC

Nanghihinayang ang ilang residente sa Maynlla na naapektuhan ng dalawang linggong enhanced community quarantine pero hindi pa rin naaabutan ng ayuda.

Kasama sila sa mga barangay sa Maynila na nasa listahan ng mga hindi nagsumite ng social amelioration program form.

Sa listahan ng Manila Public Information Office, may 34 na barangay na hindi nagsumite ng forms ng kanilang beneficiaries para aprubahan ng Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Ayon kay Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, tig-100 SAP forms ang binigay nila kada barangay pero may mga barangay na ibinalik lang ang mga forms na hindi pa nasasagutan ng mga residente.

Dahil dito, wala pa ring natatanggap ang mga residente sa 34 na barangay kahit pa marami ang nangangailangan at naapektuhan ang kanilang kabuhayan.

Sa Barangay 270 sa Binondo, maraming nagtitinda sa bangketa ang dalawang linggong walang hanapbuhay dahil bawal lumabas noong ECQ kaya nasasayangan sila sa P4,000 na ayuda sanang galing sa national government para sa kanilang pangangailangan.

Ayon sa barangay chairman na si Adora Usero, hindi sila namigay ng SAP forms dahil hindi sapat ang 100 forms para sa kanilang mga residente.

"Kulang pa po pag 'yun ay tinanggap ko. Para sa akin, ito po ay wag na lang tanggapin para wala pong magkaroon ng samaan ng loob sa meron sa wala, pareho pong wala," sabi ni Usero.

Umaapela pa rin ang mga residente na maabutan sila ng ayuda kahit MECQ pa rin ang NCR Plus at karamihan sa kanila ay hindi pa rin nakababawi sa kanilang kabuhayan.



- TeleRadyo 15 Abril 2021