IATF namahagi ng virgin coconut oil sa mga ospital sa Metro Manila

Posted at Apr 15 2021 08:52 AM

MAYNILA - Namahagi ang gobyerno ng virgin coconut oil (VCO) nitong Miyerkoles sa mga ospital sa Metro Manila bilang supplement ng mga pasyenteng may mild na kaso ng COVID-19.

Nasa 61 pasyenteng naka-confine sa 3 ospital ang sumang-ayon na gamitin ang VCO kasabay ng pinagdadaanan nilang gamutan, ayon kay Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, co-chair ng Inter-Agency Task Force Against COVID-19.

Patuloy naman ang clinical trial ng Department of Science and Technology sa paggamit ng VCO bilang adjunctive treatment sa COVID-19, ayon kay Secretary Fortunato dela Pena.

"'Yung adjunctive ay pangdagdag na makabilis sa recovery...Hindi siya parang bakuna na 'pag uminom ka hindi ka na magkakaroon pero tataas ang inyong immunity level kasi may anti-viral properties siya," aniya sa ABS-CBN Teleradyo nitong Huwebes.

