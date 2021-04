COVID-stricken Palace spokesman says out of PGH by Thursday

Watch more in iWantTFC

Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque said he would be discharged on Thursday from the Philippine General Hospital after his second bout with COVID-19.



Roque said his press briefing was broadcast "for the last time in PGH" on Thursday.

"Ako po ay idi-discharge na after 6 days dito sa PGH," he said.

(I will be discharged today after 6 days here at PGH.)

He went on to thank PGH Director Gap Legaspi, at least 10 doctors, and several nurses.

Roque has denied using his influence to get a slot at the state-run facility, as many hospitals around Metro Manila remained at full capacity amid a surge in COVID-19 infections.