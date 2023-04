Watch more on iWantTFC

The camp of Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. on Friday said they hoped that the Senate investigation into the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo would not become a "witch hunt."

Teves will attend virtually the investigation that the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs would launch on Monday, said his lawyer Ferdinand Topacio.



"Nagre-rely naman po kami sa assurances ni [committee chairperson] Sen. [Ronald] Dela Rosa na ito ay hindi magiging parang witch hunt or court of the star chamber ngunit ang mga questions po ay tungkol lamang sa maaaring legislation," Topacio told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(We are relying on the assurances of Sen. Dela Rosa that this would not be a witch hunt or court of the star chamber, but instead, limited to questions on possible legislation.)

The justice department previously tagged Teves as one of the potential masterminds in Degamo's March 4 assassination.

The lawmaker and his clan denied the accusations, while his lawyers argued that there was no conclusive evidence linking Teves to the crime.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla has said that Teves — who has yet to return to the Philippines more than a month since his travel clearance expired — is in Cambodia. Topacio did not confirm the information.

Teves was earlier slapped with a 60-day suspension over his continued absence in Congress after being implicated in Degamo's murder.

Topacio said that there were "very real and very grave threats" to the life of his client.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. previously urged Teves to return to the country, saying the government was willing to provide him security.