MANILA — Tropical depression Amang, which has weakened into a low pressure area, will continue bringing rains over parts of the Philippines on Friday, the state weather bureau said.

The LPA was spotted 40 kilometers southwest of Iba, Zambales at 3 a.m., PAGASA said.

State meteorologists said cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms were possible over Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Zambales, and Bataan due to the LPA.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

Bicol Region was the most badly hit by the tropical depression, said Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Information Officer Diego Agustin Mariano.

"Dito po pumasok si bagyong Amang at d'yan din po siya halos nagbabad bago po umakyat ng Calabarzon po," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(First of all, it's in Bicol where Amang entered then lingered befpre traversing Calabarzon.)

Amang spawned floods in around a hundred areas across the country, Mariano said.

"Meron pang mga around 100 na areas na binabaha pa rin po. At meron pang 20 areas na pababa na po or subsided na o yung baha po," he added.

(Around 100 areas were flooded. There are 20 areas where the flood has subsided or gone down.)

Out of 25,000 families who were affected by the cyclone, about 2,700 are still in evacuation centers, Mariano said.

— TeleRadyo, 14 April 2023