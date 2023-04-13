Home  >  News

2 mortar, nadiskubre sa bahay sa Sampaloc, Maynila

Karen De Guzman, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 14 2023 07:52 AM

Dalawang unexploded ordnance ang natagpuan sa loob ng isang bahay sa Barangay 487, Maynila nitong Huwebes. 

Kusang loob na itinurnover ng residenteng si Vin Orias ang mga bombang nadiskubre habang nililinis nila ang mga gamit ng yumaong ama na mahilig mangolekta ng mga antigong bagay. 

Ang unexploded ordnance o mortar ay klase ng mga eksplosibo na hindi sumabog at may panganib pa rin sa pagputok kahit ilang dekada na matapos gamitin.

Ayon sa District Explosive Canine Unit (DECU) ng Manila police, maaaring makasuhan ng possession of explosives ang mga taong mangongolekta ng mga ganito.

— TeleRadyo, 14 Abril 2023 

