US CDC says risk of contracting coronavirus from surfaces is low

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 14 2021 11:05 PM

A recent US study sees very little risk of catching COVID-19 from touching contaminated surfaces.

But Philippine health officials believe this is no reason for people to let their guard down. - ANC, The World Tonight, April 14, 2021
