PH urged to implement stricter measures for returning Filipinos amid new COVID-19 variant
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 14 2021 10:42 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, returning Filipinos, coronavirus, COVID-19, COVID-19 variant, COVID-19 surge
- /video/news/04/15/21/2-week-ecq-caused-p180-billion-economic-loss
- /news/04/15/21/6-companies-eye-opening-vaccine-manufacturing-hubs-in-ph-official
- /entertainment/04/15/21/ellen-adarna-describes-john-lloyd-cruz-as-a-present-father-to-son-elias
- /news/04/15/21/total-covid-19-cases-in-ph-breach-900000-mark-with-11429-new-infections
- /business/04/15/21/cebu-pacific-to-drop-ph-hotlines-shift-to-online-channels-chatbot