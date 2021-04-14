Home  >  News

PH urged to implement stricter measures for returning Filipinos amid new COVID-19 variant

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 14 2021 10:42 PM

COVID-19 infections in the Philippines reportedly spreading faster in hospitals and other workplaces. 

Researchers and health officials said preparations must be made for a possible surge in cases, including tighter testing and monitoring of travelers entering the Philippines. - ANC, The World Tonight, April 14, 2021
