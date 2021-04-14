Home  >  News

PH files fresh diplomatic protests vs China

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 14 2021 11:11 PM

A fresh volley of diplomatic protests fired off by the Philippines against China's continued intrusion into the West Philippine Sea. 

China said its ready to hold friendly consultations to resolve its maritime disputes with the Philippines.

But a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman addressed a message to Philippine officials, urging them to "stop hyping up the issue". - ANC, The World Tonight, April 14, 2021
