PANOORIN: Pagtambak ng crushed dolomite sa Manila Bay patuloy

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 14 2021 10:47 AM

MAYNILA - Patuloy ang pagtambak ng gobyerno ng crushed dolomite sa bahagi ng Manila Bay sa kasagsagan ng COVID-19 pandemic

Bukod dito, naglagay din ng rock formation sa bahagi ng US Embassy na ayon kay Environment Undersecretary Jonas Leones ay hindi kasama sa budget para sa beautification ng Manila Bay.

Galing umano ang mga bato sa Calabarzon, dagdag niya.

Layon ng DENR na pakapalin ang dolomite ng 1 metro at ilagay ito sa 500 metro ng Manila Bay.

-- Ulat ni Anjo Bagaoisan at April Rafales, ABS-CBN News

