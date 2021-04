PAGASA: Weather disturbance outside PAR now tropical storm Surigae

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA—The weather disturbance outside the Philippine area of responsibility intensified into a tropical storm early Wednesday, the state weather bureau said.

The storm was given the international name Surigae and was last estimated 1,210 kilometers east of Mindanao, as of 3 a.m. Wednesday, said PAGASA weather forecaster Ariel Rojas.

It was moving north-northwest at 10 kph while packing 65 kph maximum winds near the center and gusts of up to 80 kph, he added.

Surigae is forecast to intensify into a severe tropical storm and enter the PAR by Friday, according to Rojas. It will be given the name Bising when it enters the PAR, he said.

"Sa kasalukuyan, medyo mababa pa rin ang tsansa na ito ay tatama sa kalupaan at posibleng lumapit sa Eastern Visayas at Bicol region bago lumiko o magrecurve pabalik sa Dagat Pasipiko," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(For now, its chance of hitting land remains low but it's possible that it would approach Eastern Visayas and Bicol region before it recurves to the Pacific Ocean.)