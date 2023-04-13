Watch more on iWantTFC

The father of a 2014 hazing victim said he had forgiven Tau Gamma Phi Fraternity members tagged in his son’s case after they pledged to stand against hazing.

But with another death linked to the fraternity, Aurelio Servando now urges the family of victim John Matthew Salilig to see their case through. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 13, 2023