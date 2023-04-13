Home  >  News

Arrest warrant out for Bantag, Zulueta over murder of inmate

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 13 2023 10:06 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

A former Philippine prisons chief and his deputy were ordered arrested for the 2022 murder of an inmate.

The victim allegedly helped arrange the killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid, on orders of dismissed corrections bureau chief Gerald Bantag. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 13, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Gerald Bantag   Bureau of Corrections   Jun Villamor   New Bilibid Prison   murder   Percy Lapid slay case  