MAYNILA — Kinuwestiyon ng ama ni John Matthew Salilig ngayong Huwebes ang inihaing "not guilty" plea ng 7 sangkot umano sa hazing na dahilan ng pagkasawi ng anak.

Si John Matthew ang chemical engineering student ng Adamson University na namatay matapos sumalang sa welcoming rites ng Tau Gamma Phi Fraternity noong Pebrero 18.

"Nakapagtataka, nakakagulat 'yong kinalabasan ng pre-trial kahapon. Kasi nag-plea sila, naghain sila ng not guilty," ani Joeffrey Salilig sa panayam sa ABS-CBN TeleRadyo.

"'Yong sa unang salaysay, talagang it is very clear ‘yong sinabi nila na mayroon silang participation at mismong sila pinangalanan nila kung sino-sino ‘yong kasama nila. So from the very start po, alam nila ang katotoohanan," sabi pa ni Joeffrey.

Naghain ng "not guilty" plea nitong Miyerkoles ang 7 akusado sa pagkamatay ni Salilig.

Ito'y matapos silang basahan ng sakdal sa Biñan Regional Trial Court Branch 155 kaugnay sa kasong paglabag sa Anti-Hazing Act of 2018.

Hiling ni Joeffrey, amyendahan ang batas para lalong magkapangil ang anti-hazing law ng bansa.

"I pray na ito na po ang huling insidente ng hazing. At hopefully maamyendahan ng ating Senado ang mas bibigyan pang pangil ang amendadong hazing law natin po," aniya.

"Ang anak ko po, siguro masasabi ko, naging sacrificial lamb sa pagkakataong ito. Dahil po siguro dito, lumabas 'yong iba para maihain din nila ang nangyari sa anak din nila."