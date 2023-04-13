Home  >  News

2 gumagawa ng pekeng firearms license tiklo sa Maynila

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 13 2023 08:58 PM | Updated as of Apr 13 2023 09:51 PM

Arestado sa entrapment operation ng PNP Civil Security Group at Manila Police District ang dalawang umano'y gumagawa ng pekeng license to own and possess firearm o LTOP sa Sta. Cruz, Maynila. Nagpa-Patrol, Zyann Ambrosio. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 13 Abril 2023. 

