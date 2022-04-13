Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - Some COVID-19 vaccination sites will remain open during the Holy Week, an official said Wednesday.

The National Vaccination Operations Center (NVOC) has directed its regional offices to help in inoculation in various areas, its chairperson Myrna Cabotaje said.

"We have directed our established vaccination sites in churches, beside churches. Pumayag na rin ang CBCP, pwede sila magbakuna sa parishes and churches. Pati sa ating places of worship during Ramadan, sa tabi ng mosque," she said in a televised press briefing.

(The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines has allowed vaccination in parishes and churches. Inoculation is also allowed in places of worship, beside mosques, during the Ramadan.)

"It has been voluntary to make vaccination sites available in many of these areas."

Places of worship and establishments have autonomy to prohibit unvaccinated individuals from entry, Cabotaje said.

"Voluntary at hindi mandatory ang pagbabakuna, pero may autonomy ang local government units, establishments, places of worship, na hindi papasukin ang 'di bakunado," she said.

(Vaccination is voluntary and not mandatory, but local government units, establishments, places of worship have autonomy to refuse entry to the unvaccinated.)

The public is urged to observe minimum health standards such as proper hand hygiene, Cabotaje added.

"Let us always be cognizant na mainit ang panahon, [sa] changes in weather; ang mga na babantayan kagaya ng diarrhea, heatstroke," she said.

(Let us always be cognizant that the weather is hot, of changes in the weather. We must be vigilant of illnesses such as diarrhea and heatstroke.)

"Importante ang minimum health standards, including hygiene for COVID-19, paghugas ng kamay, proper preparation for food."

(Minimum health standards are important, including hygiene for COVID-19, handwashing, proper preparation for food.)