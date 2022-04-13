Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – A priest helping families of drug war victims on Wednesday said he was alarmed after a forensic pathologist reported that some of the death certificates of drug war victims seemed to have been falsified.

Dr. Raquel Fortun revealed Tuesday that 7 out of 46 victims of the Philippine government’s drug war were declared to have died of natural causes. But after examining their exhumed remains, she found that they were shot dead.

Policemen check the gun recovered from one of two drug suspects after they were shot dead by police during a buy-bust operation in Tondo, Manila on June 8, 2018. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News/File

“For her to confirm, to verify, and to further examine that these people really died of gunshot wounds yet confirming that there is this falsification, really just made me question the justice system that we have right now,” said Program Paghilom founder Fr. Flavie Villanueva.

“How can justice be sought when, from the very simple paper, for the very simple task of providing sufficient wordings and investigations, this cannot even be accomplished?” he added.

The Philippines has come under international scrutiny for its government’s bloody war on illegal drugs. The International Criminal Court (ICC) earlier greenlit a probe into the alleged "crimes against humanity" committed during the Duterte administration's bloody war on drugs, but suspended this upon the government’s request.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has also said it is reviewing more cases in connection with its anti-drug war.

Villanueva said the Philippines also seems to have killed democracy as the family of drug war victims continue to call for justice.

“It has to be understood first and foremost that killing is a question of who and what. When we ask who, who do we kill? We kill brothers, we kill fathers, we kill the breadwinners.”

“The question of what do we kill, we not only kill life. We also have killed both democracy and justice in the past 6 years. We have allowed this to happen,” he said.

He said that Filipinos should be discerning in selecting candidates who would ensure justice for all in the coming elections.

“Sa tagalog, abuso na, tukdukan na . Let’s look and look very certain for the right people who’ll help us seek for justice and create that socio-political change we deserve, a better tomorrow for our country,” he added.

--ANC, 13 April 2022

