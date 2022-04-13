Home  >  News

Comelec exec denies infighting in poll body

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 13 2022 10:03 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

A Philippine poll official denies there's any infighting within the election commission over the grant of additional powers to its new chairman. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 13, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Comelec   Commission on Elections   Halalan2022   gun ban exemption  