Bangayan? Comelec hati sa kapangyarihang ibinigay sa chairman

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 13 2022 08:18 PM

Nahati ang Comelec en banc dahil sa pagbibigay ng dagdag kapangyarihan sa chairman nilang si Saidamen Pangarungan. Bilang protesta, nagbitiw bilang chairperson ng gun ban committee si Comm. Soccoro Inting. Nabalewala raw kasi ang komite niya. Nagpa-Patrol, RG Cruz. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 13 Abril 2022
 

