Home  >  News

PH summons Chinese envoy over lingering presence of Chinese ships in Julian Felipe Reef

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 13 2021 10:09 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Philippines summoned China's ambassador to convey its displeasure over the continued presence of Chinese ships within its exclusive economic zone.

Manila's top diplomat said nine Chinese vessels remain at the Julian Felipe Reef. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 13, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   China   Philippines   West Philippine Sea   DFA   Department of Foreign Affairs  