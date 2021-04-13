PH summons Chinese envoy over lingering presence of Chinese ships in Julian Felipe Reef
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 13 2021 10:09 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, China, Philippines, West Philippine Sea, DFA, Department of Foreign Affairs
- /life/04/14/21/home-gym-in-a-condo-heres-how-megan-young-mikael-daez-did-it
- /sports/04/14/21/boxing-no-room-for-negativity-as-petecio-focuses-on-olympic-dream
- /news/04/14/21/high-number-of-new-covid-19-cases-in-ph-still-likely-in-coming-days-says-doh
- /news/04/14/21/chr-urges-govt-to-include-detainees-prisoners-in-covid-19-vaccination-program
- /business/04/14/21/eu-to-borrow-around-150-billion-euros-annually-for-recovery-fund