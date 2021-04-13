Home  >  News

Healthcare professionals say ECQ should have been extended for 2 more weeks

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 13 2021 10:18 PM

Philippine healthcare professionals warned about the dangers of the lowered quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila and surrounding provinces. 

Even the government acknowledges the possibility of another COVID-19 surge this year. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 13, 2021
