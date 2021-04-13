Duterte sa mga umano’y naghahangad na mamatay na siya: ‘Pray harder’
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 13 2021 07:08 PM | Updated as of Apr 13 2021 07:16 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog News, Duterte, TV Patrol, President Rodrigo Duterte, #NasaanAngPangulo, public address, Talk to The People, Duterte Talk to The People, Delima, Duterte
- /news/04/14/21/chr-urges-govt-to-include-detainees-prisoners-in-covid-19-vaccination-program
- /business/04/14/21/eu-to-borrow-around-150-billion-euros-annually-for-recovery-fund
- /entertainment/04/14/21/kailangan-ko-kumita-vice-ganda-ipinaliwanag-kung-bakit-pinasok-ang-vlogging
- /sports/04/14/21/olympic-torch-relay-cancelled-in-japanese-city-over-virus-surge
- /news/04/14/21/ph-posts-8122-new-covid-19-cases-deaths-over-100-on-6th-straight-day