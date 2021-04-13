Home  >  News

TV Patrol

Duterte sa mga umano’y naghahangad na mamatay na siya: ‘Pray harder’

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 13 2021 07:08 PM | Updated as of Apr 13 2021 07:16 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Matapos ang halos dalawang linggo, muling nakita ng publiko si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na nagbigay ng kaniyang public address. Binanatan ni Duterte ang kaniyang mga kritiko pero payo niya sa mga gustong mamatay na siya ay lakasan pa ang dasal nila. Nagpa-Patrol, Joyce Balancio. TV Patrol, Martes, 13 Abril 2021 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog News   Duterte   TV Patrol   President Rodrigo Duterte   #NasaanAngPangulo   public address   Talk to The People   Duterte Talk to The People   Delima   Duterte  