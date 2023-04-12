Home  >  News

Tourism chief Frasco goes scuba diving in Puerto Galera to show province remains oil slick-free

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 12 2023 10:43 PM

The Philippine tourism secretary explored a top diving spot in Oriental Mindoro to show tourists it is untouched by a month-old oil spill in the island's waters.

Her visit to Puerto Galera comes as the Philippine Coast Guard declared that the oil spill from a sunken tanker is now under control. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 12, 2023
