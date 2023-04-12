Tourism chief Frasco goes scuba diving in Puerto Galera to show province remains oil slick-free
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 12 2023 10:43 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo
- /entertainment/04/12/23/ex-teen-idol-alleges-sexual-abuse-by-japan-music-mogul
- /overseas/04/12/23/china-sets-up-no-fly-zone-north-of-taiwan-taipei
- /video/business/04/12/23/philippine-shares-close-at-6469
- /video/news/04/12/23/ph-us-joint-drills-must-not-interfere-with-sea-dispute-china
- /video/news/04/12/23/ph-us-agree-on-security-assistance-roadmap