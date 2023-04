Philippine Red Cross to mark 75th founding year

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Philippine chapter of humanitarian organization Red Cross will mark its 75th founding anniversary in the country on April 15, its chairman Richard Gordon said Wednesday.

"It is a day of celebration, it is the day we [thank] all our donors, 'yung mga embassy pupunta, 'yung mga kawani ng gobeyerno," Gordon said.

President Manuel Roxas signed the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) Charter on Feb. 14, 1947. The organization was formally inaugurated in Malacañang Palace on April 15th of the same year.

"Actually more that 75 years na because nasa American Red Cross tayo noon... Matapos ang giyera nagkaroon tayo ng kalayaan, nilakad ni Mrs. Quezon, our first chairman, kay President Roxas para agklaroon ng batas na kailangan para ma-recognize ang principles ng international Red Cross movement at don tayo nagkaroon ng finally Philippine Red Cross that was in 1947," Gordon explained.

PRC is a humanitarian organization that serves as an "arm of help" during disasters and emergencies.

