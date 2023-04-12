Home  >  News

PH-US joint military drills must not interfere with maritime dispute: China

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 12 2023 10:18 PM

China warned the Philippines and the US against using their military cooperation to target any third party.

That's as the Philippine armed forces insisted its ongoing Balikatan war games with the US should not be viewed as a security threat. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 12, 2023
 
