Home  >  News

PH, US agree on security assistance roadmap for next 5-10 years

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 12 2023 10:11 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

A security assistance roadmap that is expected to give a huge boost to the capabilities of the Philippine armed forces was agreed upon with the US during talks in Washington. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 12, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   AFP   Armed Forces of the Philippines   US-PH military exercises   Balikatan 2023  