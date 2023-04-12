Home > News PH, US agree on security assistance roadmap for next 5-10 years ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 12 2023 10:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A security assistance roadmap that is expected to give a huge boost to the capabilities of the Philippine armed forces was agreed upon with the US during talks in Washington. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 12, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight AFP Armed Forces of the Philippines US-PH military exercises Balikatan 2023 /video/news/04/12/23/philippine-red-cross-to-mark-75th-founding-year/video/news/04/12/23/7-suspects-in-salilig-hazing-case-plead-not-guilty/sports/04/12/23/bleague-kiefer-shiga-win-by-default-over-nagoya/entertainment/04/12/23/kuh-ledesmas-daughter-to-hold-birthday-concert/entertainment/04/12/23/batang-quiapo-tanggol-sinayaw-si-mokang-sa-debut