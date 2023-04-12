Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Some 430 travelers were stranded Wednesday afternoon at Tabaco pier due to bad weather brought about by tropical depression Amang, Catanduanes Governor Joseph Cua said.

Ferry boats will be allowed to sail once wind signals are lifted later Wednesday night, Cua told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

"Bukas po ang resumption ng biyahe niyan, as early as 6 [a.m.] makakabiyahe na ang vessels," he said.

Cua said about 350 stranded passengers were at terminals and some were staying at hotels.

Based on the state weather bureau's 5 p.m. bulletin, signal no. 1 was raised in parts of the Bicol provinces, where 39 to 61 kph winds could cause "minimal to minor threat to life and property."

An accumulated 50 to 100 mm of rainfall is expected from Wednesday to Thursday morning in Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Quezon, PAGASA said.

