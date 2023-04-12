Home  >  News

7 suspects in Salilig hazing case plead not guilty

Posted at Apr 12 2023 11:01 PM

Seven Philippine fraternity members linked to the death of university student John Matthew Salilig plead not guilty to the hazing charges against them. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 12, 2023
