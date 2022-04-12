Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Doctors fear another surge of COVID-19 cases in May as more areas in the country are under looser quarantine restrictions, the Philippine College of Physicians said Tuesday.

Speaking to ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo, PCP president Dr. Maricar Limpin said the number of COVID-19 cases in the country remains low.

“Pero sa mga nangyayari ngayon, na kung saan ay marami ho tayong mga masyadong mga parang mga superspreader event ‘no, lalong-lalo na po yung mga kampanya, so siyempre iniisip po natin na baka ito po ay pagmulan ng mga muling pagbulusok ng kaso ng COVID-19."

"So actually nag-iisip po kami na maaari ngayon pong mga May ay baka po biglang tumaas uli lalong-lalo na po kapag nakapasok po dito yung bagong variant ng COVID-19, yung sa Omicron XE,” she added.

(But with what's happening right now, with apparent superspreader events like campaign sorties, we're thinking these might be a source of another spike in COVID-19 cases. So we're thinking there might be another surge of cases in May.)

The Philippines' health department said Monday that 707, or 12.6 percent of COVID-19 patients in hospitals, were in severe and critical condition.

The figure is higher than the previous week's 692 severe and critical patients, which comprised 11.9 percent of COVID-19 hospital admissions at that time.

On April 4-10, the country tallied 1,906 new COVID-19 cases. The average daily cases is 29 percent lower than those reported from the previous week.

Metro Manila and 197 other areas nationwide are under Alert Level 1 until April 15.

Limpin called on the public to continue wearing masks when heading out.

“Sana ho’y palagi pa rin nating suot ang ating face mask at isuot ho natin nang tama. Yung takip ho ang ilong at ang bibig. Important ho yan para mabigyan natin ng proteksyon ang ating mga sarili,” she said.

She also said health protocols should be followed even while visiting friends and relatives on vacation.

“Importante lang po na sa mga pagbalik ho natin ng ating mga probinsya, ‘pag makita ho natin ang mga kamag-anak, okay naman ho na magkita-kita ho tayo pero palagi pa rin hong isuot ninyo yung face mask kahit kayo po'y naroroon sa mga beaches , mabuti pong mabigyan natin ng sarili natin ng proteksyon.”

--TeleRadyo, 12 April 2022