MANILA — The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao is aiming to inoculate 215,000 people during its special COVID-19 vaccination days scheduled next month, its health minister said Tuesday.

Dr. Amirel Usman, director-general of BARMM's Ministry of Health, said the government would be focusing on 71 municipalities that were low in vaccination coverage.

"Next month, we will be having a series of vaccination activities in the BARMM. In fact, we already identified 71 municipalities who are low in coverage here in the BARMM," he told ANC's "Rundown".

The special vaccination days will be held on the following dates:

Basilan (May 11-13, May 16-18)

Lanao del Sur (May 16-20)

Maguindanao (May 17-19)

Sulu (May 11-13)

Tawi-Tawi (May 18-20)

Marawi City (May 5-7)

Lamitan City (May 11-13)

The Bangsamoro government is also planning to hold COVID-19 vaccination near or inside mosques, Usman said.

"This is a very effective, I think, a plan because we will be targeting people that are actually inside a, it’s like a mini convention for all the Muslims to get vaccinated," he said.

Usman expressed concern for a possible surge in COVID-19 cases due to low vaccination coverage, porous borders and campaign activities.

To date, over 950,000 people are fully vaccinated in the region, which represents 28 percent of its target population.

"We are afraid actually that there would be a surge. We are less protected because many people here are not vaccinated," he said.