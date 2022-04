Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Tropical depression Agaton is almost stationary in the Samar-Leyte area, state weather bureau PAGASA said Tuesday morning.

In a tropical cyclone bulletin issued Tuesday, PAGASA said Agaton was last seen over the coastal waters of Tacloban City, Leyte.

It has maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 1 is raised over the following areas:

the southern portion of Masbate (Dimasalang, Cawayan, Palanas, Placer, Cataingan, Esperanza, Pio V. Corpuz)

Eastern Samar, Samar, Northern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, and the northeastern portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, City of Bogo, Tabogon, Borbon, Sogod) including Camotes Island

Dinagat Islands

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are still possible over Eastern Visayas, Bicol Region, the northern and central portions of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, Aklan, Capiz, Iloilo, Antique, Guimaras, and the northern and central portions of Negros Provinces, PAGASA said.

ABS-CBN resident meteorologist Ariel Rojas said Agaton is still expected to move slowly over the Samar and Leyte areas over the next 12 hours.

The tropical depression is said to have killed at least 6 people and caused damage worth around P100 million to property and agriculture.

--TeleRadyo, 12 April 2022