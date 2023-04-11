Home > News PDEA chief denies cover-up claims in P6.7-B shabu haul ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 11 2023 11:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The drug enforcement chief of the Philippine police went on leave after he denied claims of a cover-up in the drug trafficking case against a dismissed police officer last year. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 11, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight PDEA Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency illegal drugs war on drugs /video/news/04/11/23/remulla-says-rep-teves-still-in-cambodia/video/news/04/11/23/fil-am-activists-anti-war-allies-hold-protest-vs-balikatan-exercises/video/news/04/11/23/ph-us-balikatan-exercises-to-focus-on-coastal-maritime-defense/news/04/11/23/naapektuhan-sa-sunog-sa-bontoc-nasa-22-na-bahay-na/entertainment/04/11/23/kaladkaren-makes-herstory-as-trans-woman-mmff-winner