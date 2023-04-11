Home  >  News

PH Coast Guard bans sea travel in Northern Samar, Quezon province due to bad weather

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 11 2023 11:33 PM

More than a dozen Philippine provinces are now under the country’s lowest storm warning alert.

They’ve been advised to prepare for the approach of Amang, the first tropical depression to enter the country this year. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 11, 2023
