Fil-Am activists, anti-war allies hold protest in New York vs Balikatan exercises

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 11 2023 11:27 PM

The defense and foreign affairs chiefs of the Philippines and the US are meeting in Washington as the two allies deepen their military alliance.

Manila’s top diplomat said an expanded security deal with the US is needed to boost the Philippines’ defense capabilities.

But dozens of protesters in New York voiced their opposition to the deal. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 11, 2023
