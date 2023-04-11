Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Dental mission handog sa mga taga-Burdeos, Quezon

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 11 2023 09:10 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Dahil balik-serbisyo na ang mga dentista sa mga liblib na komunidad, isa ang isla ng Burdeos sa Quezon sa pinuntahan ng Lingkod Kapamilya ng ABS-CBN Foundation katuwang ang ilang partners para magsagawa ng dental mission. Nagpa-Patrol, Bernadette Sembrano. TV Patrol, Martes, 11 Abril 2023. 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Lingkod Kapamilya   public service   Burdeos   Quezon   ABS-CBN Foundation  