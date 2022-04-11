Home  >  News

Overseas voting hits snag at some PH embassies, consulates

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 11 2022 10:46 PM

Overseas voting for the 2022 Philippine elections kicked off over the weekend but not without major hitches in some embassies and consulates. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 11, 2022
