NLEX nagdagdag ng patrol crew, traffic marshals ngayong Semana Santa

Posted at Apr 11 2022 08:10 PM

Inaasahang aabot sa 300,000 ang peak vehicle volume sa North Luzon Expressway ngayong Semana Santa. Para maiwasan ang build-up, nagdagdag na ng mg tututok sa mga toll both. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeck Batallones. TV Patrol, Lunes, 11 Abril 2022

