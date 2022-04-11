Home  >  News

Baha, landslide naitala sa ilang lugar sa Visayas, Mindanao

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 11 2022 08:00 PM

Binaha ang ilang lugar sa Visayas at Mindanao dahil sa Bagyong Agaton. Libo-libo naman ang stranded sa Matnog Port sa Sorsogon matapos suspendehin ang mga biyahe dahil sa masamang panahon. Nagpa-Patrol, Romeo Subaldo. TV Patrol, Lunes, 11 Abril 2022

