Comelec tinawag na 'fake news' ang ulat na 'pre-shaded' ballots sa Singapore

Posted at Apr 11 2022 08:45 PM

Tinawag ng Comelec na "fake news" ang mga social media post na "pre-shaded" ang mga balotang ibinibigay sa Singapore. Umamin naman ang embahada ng Pilipinas doon na may isang insidente na spoiled ballot ang naibigay nila sa isang botante pero "isolated" lang daw ito. Nagpa-Patrol, Marie Yang. TV Patrol, Lunes, 11 Abril 2022

