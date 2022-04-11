Comelec tinawag na 'fake news' ang ulat na 'pre-shaded' ballots sa Singapore
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 11 2022 08:45 PM
PatrolPh, Tagalog news, balita, TV Patrol, Halalan 2022, #halalan2022, halalan, Comelec, overseas voting
- /news/04/12/22/barangay-sa-davao-de-oro-nasa-state-of-emergency-dahil-sa-diarrhea-outbreak
- /news/04/12/22/barmm-residents-need-to-get-vaxxed-to-enter-mosques-ao
- /entertainment/04/12/22/probinsyano-breaks-record-for-2nd-straight-episode
- /news/04/12/22/tropical-depression-agaton-reaches-samar-town
- /news/04/12/22/pacquiaos-pabahay-form-a-hit-among-locals-in-zamboanga-del-norte