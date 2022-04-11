Home  >  News

3 deaths confirmed in Davao region as 'Agaton' pounds Visayas, Mindanao

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 11 2022 10:52 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Three fatalities are confirmed while thousands are affected as Tropical Depression Agaton battered Philippine provinces in Visayas and Mindanao. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 11, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   AgatonPH   weather   bagyo   PAGASA   Mindanao   Visayas   Davao  