Laguna hospitals full, COVID-19 situation unstable: governor

MANILA - Hospitals in Laguna have reached full capacity as COVID-19 cases continued to rise in the province, Laguna Gov. Ramil Hernandez said Sunday.

"Nakakalungkot po ang sitwasyon. Nung makalawa bahagyang bumagal ang pagtaas ng COVID cases. Kahapon po biglang tumaas na naman. Hindi pa po stable ang situation sa kasulukuyan," Hernandez told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(The situation is saddening. The other day the rise of COVID-19 cases slowed, yesterday it increased again. The situation is still unstable.)

The province on Saturday logged 526 new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to 34,191. Of this figure, 6,766 are active infections while 27,046 were recoveries and 379 were deaths.

Laguna is under enhanced community quarantine along with Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, and Rizal until April 11.