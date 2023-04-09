Home  >  News

Sitwasyon sa PITX: Mga nakabakasyon, unti-unti nang bumabalik sa Maynila

Nico Bagsic, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 10 2023 07:21 AM

Mukhang sinusulit ng mga umuwi ng kani-kanilang mga probinsiya ang bakasyon dahil magpahanggang ngayon ay hindi pa dagsa ang mga bumabalik ng Maynila sa mga bus terminal.

Holiday pa din kasi ngayon matapos ideklara ng Malacañang na non-working holiday ang araw ng Lunes para sa selebrasyon ng Araw ng Kagitingan.

Dito sa PITX, may mga namataan na tayong mga galing bakasyon sa probinsya bitbit ang kanilang mga gamit at pasalubong.

Mas pinili na nilang maaga na bumalik ng Maynila para hindi na makipagsiksikan sa dagsa ng mga pasahero ngayong araw at bukas.

Si Marcus na service crew dito sa Maynila, 3 years na hindi nakauwi ng Bicol kaya naman masaya daw siya na makapiling ang kapamilya noong Holy Week.

Samantala katulad din ang sitwasyon sa ibang mga bus terminal sa Maynila.

Mangilan-ngilan lamang ang mga bumababa ng mga bus na galing ng mga probinsiya tulad ng Batangas, Laguna, Cavite, Bicol region at ilang mga lugar sa Quezon.

Sinabi ng isang dispatcher ng bus na mas pinipili na ng mga pasahero na dito sa PITX na bumaba para derecho at malapit lang din ang iba pang mga pampublikong transportasyon.

