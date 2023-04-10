Watch more on iWantTFC

The risk of getting infected with dengue is now year round, an infectious disease specialist said.

According to Dr. Rontgene Solante, dengue mosquitos can infect anyone all year.

In the Philippines, dengue cases usually increase during the rainy season. But Solante said, the environment in the country makes it conducive for breeding of mosquitos, regardless of the season.

"Wala na itong pinipiling month, because this is a yearlong endemicity of the infection," he said.

"Nandito kung saan namumugad ang lamok. Hindi namimili ang lamok kung saan siya namumugad, at what month. So anything na may basura, may tubig, whether it’s summer or ano man, mataas talaga ang rate ng dengue," Solante added.

Solante also said everyone is at risk of getting infected, but children aged 10 and below are more at risk because they do not have the antibodies yet.

To prevent death due to dengue, Solante said early detection is important.