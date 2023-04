Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- A low pressure area in the Philippine area of responsibility is set to bring rains to parts of the country on Monday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its latest public weather forecast, PAGASA said the LPA was last seen 905 km east of Mindanao.

"Inaasahan natin na posibleng maging bagyo itong low pressure area sa mga susunod na araw," said weather forecaster Dan Villamil.

The trough of the LPA is expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms to Eastern Visayas and Caraga.

Menawhile, large portions of northern Luzon are affected by northeasterly surface windflow.

Cagayan Valley will have cloudy skies with rains, while Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Central Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

--TeleRadyo, 10 April 2023