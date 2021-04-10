Home  >  News

DOH hinimay ang ilang patakaran sa paggamit ng ivermectin kontra COVID-19

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 10 2021 11:11 PM

Nakikita ng ilang eksperto ang benepisyo ng ivermectin laban sa coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Pero dahil wala pang resulta ang mga clinical trial nito, World Health Organization na rin mismo ang nagsabing wala pang matibay na dahilan para masabing pinabababa ng gamot na ito ang mortality rate ng mga nagkakasakit ng COVID-19. May ilang paalala naman ang Department of Health sa paggamit nito. Nagpa-Patrol, Isay Reyes. TV Patrol, Sabado, 10 Abril 2021

