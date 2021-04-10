DOH hinimay ang ilang patakaran sa paggamit ng ivermectin kontra COVID-19
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 10 2021 11:11 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog News, TV Patrol, Tess Lawrie, Philippine American Academy of Science and Engineering, ivermectin, COVID-19, medication, medicine, gamot, COVID-19 medication, WHO, World Health Organization
- /video/life/04/10/21/kape-kalye-roadside-coffee-shop-ng-magkaibigan-tampok-sa-legazpi-city
- /video/life/04/10/21/miss-universe-rabiya-mateo-may-mensahe-sa-mga-pinoy-sa-pagdating-niya-sa-us
- /entertainment/04/10/21/look-nam-joo-hyuk-pens-filipinos-a-short-yet-sweet-message
- /life/04/10/21/who-are-qualified-not-recommended-for-covid-19-home-care-expert-gives-dos-donts
- /news/04/10/21/dfa-extends-suspension-of-operations-in-tuguegarao-city