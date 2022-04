Phivolcs lowers Taal Volcano alert status to Level 2

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology lowered the Alert Status of Taal Volcano in Batangas from Level 3 to Level 2 on Saturday.

Phivolcs OIC Renato Solidum said lower sulfur dioxide emissions around the volcano and a lower number of tremors have been recorded, there is no threat of magma rising.

"Sa Alert Level Number 3, nagpa-evacuate tayo ng ilang barangay ng Agoncilio at Laurel, sila ay pwede nang bumalik," Solidum said.

But he added that people were still barred from returning to Taal island even under Alert Level 2, though fishing around the island would still be allowed.

Solidum also called for the improvement of road networks and transport systems in areas around Taal Lake to help facilitate faster evacuations in case of an eruption.