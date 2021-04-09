Home  >  News

TV Patrol

Pamamahagi ng cash assistance sa ilang lugar sa NCR Bubble nagpapatuloy

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 09 2021 09:38 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Nagpapatuloy ang pamamahagi ng cash assistance sa mga lugar sa National Capital Region Plus Bubble. Pero hindi maiwasang magkaroon ng aberya gaya ng kaunting kalituhan sa Sta. Rosa, Laguna at pila sa Quezon City na umabot sa EDSA. Nagpa-Patrol, Dennis Datu. TV Patrol, 9 Abril 2021. 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog News   TV Patrol   NCR Bubble   cash assistance   cash assistance NCR Bubble   aid   cash aid   ECQ cash aid   ECQ ayuda  