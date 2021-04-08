Home  >  News

TV Patrol

Naic, Cavite LGU nakulangan sa budget para sa ECQ ayuda

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 09 2021 12:59 AM

Ayon sa lokal na pamahalaan ng bayan ng Naic, Cavite, na bahagi ng NCR Plus bubble, hindi umano sapat ang budget mula sa national government bilang pang-ayuda ngayong ECQ. Dahil dito, wala silang magagawa kundi galawin ang pondo ng bayan. Nagpa-Patrol, Dennis Datu. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 08 Abril 2021

